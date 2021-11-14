One of 5 escaped Pulaski County inmates now in custody, U.S. Marshals offering $5K reward

One of the two inmates that's an accused murderer was captured in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One of the five inmates who escaped from Pulaski County late Friday night has been arrested in Warner Robins. According to a tweet from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Tyree Williams is now in custody.

The search for the remaining four inmates is ongoing and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of the remaining escapees.

WHAT WE KNOW

Sheriff Danny Brannen says that inmates are supposed to be locked down around 11 p.m., and on Friday, only two jailers were working.

He says a jailer was in a cell talking to an inmate when another inmate attacked one of the jailers.

The sheriff says the inmates told the jailer they were going to kill her, took her personal car keys, and attacked the other jailer. He did not say which inmates were involved in the attack, but said they took a taser into the control room. The jailers were not injured in the attack.

According to Captain Larry Jackson, the inmates were traveling in a stolen white, 2015 Kia Sedona -- the personal car of one of the jailers. The plate number is CMP-8628.

WHO ARE THE INMATES

Tyree Williams (captured) charged with felony murder and home invasion for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020.

Dennis Penix is accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal gone bad.

The other three are Brandon Pooler, accused of child cruelty; Tyree Jackson, who's charged in car-break-ins; and Lewis Evans, accused of obstructing an officer.

Anyone with information on the case should call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at (478) 783-1212.

You can also call Hawkinsville Crimestoppers at 478-783-9255.