'He would've had a good outcome': Macon doctor says escaping while ill may have cost inmate his life

Macon pulmonologist says inmate Ha'Keem Barrett, with proper treatment, would've had a better outcome.

MACON, Ga. — 20-year-old Ha'Keem Barrett, the Macon inmate who ran off after going to the men's room at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent, was found at his sister's house two days later and taken back to the hospital where he later died.

One Macon doctor says the escape may have cost Barrett his life.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis set the record straight on the details of the escape and Barrett's sister's involvement.

"She immediately called for medical help," said Sheriff Davis.

Sheriff Davis said the EMTs took Barrett to the hospital for a medical emergency after he came to his sister's door and was not well.

Barrett escaped from Atrium Health on Friday after being there for a medical problem.

He escaped through the bathroom ceiling and was found two days later at his sister's house.

She called 911 immediately, but the story doesn't stop there.

"He would've had a good outcome if he stayed in the hospital," said Dr.Gerald Tarirah, a Macon pulmonologist and critical-care specialist.

Barrett is believed to have died from diabetes and hypothermia.

Dr. Tarirah said that while diabetes and hypothermia are not connected, together, they made Barrett more vulnerable.

"Hypothermia is a critical care condition that needs critical care management skills," Tarirah said.

Hypothermia is when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, according to the Mayo Clinic. Diabetes is when the body can't regulate sugar.

Dr. Tarirah said with simple diabetic treatments at the hospital, he would've had a chance.

"Diabetics who do not receive their medication end up in what is called a hyperosmolar state. This is a state where because you have not been getting your insulin, your blood sugar raises to very high levels," said Dr. Tarirah.

Dr. Tarirah said both hyperthermia and diabetes should taken seriously.