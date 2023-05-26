Ethel Abrahams, an Alabama State University alumni, celebrates her birthday this Sunday.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman has a community surrounding her with love as she brings in her 107th birthday.

Ethel Abrahams, an Alabama State University alumni, celebrates her birthday this Sunday. She was presented with the Atlanta alumni chapter for ASU's first centenarian membership award.

Abrahams was born in 1916, and she graduated from the university in 1938.

After she graduated, she became a 5th-grade teacher in Alabama.

"I love to spend my day with my family and friends," said Abrahams.

She has three grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Abrahams has one daughter.

Even at the shy age of 107, Abrahams can recite the alphabet backward, and she has a great spirit, the alumni community said.

At 107 years of age, she has a great spirit along with an energy that she uses to take walks. She can also recite her Alphabet backward.

Abrahams said the first thing she does every morning is read her bible, keeping her strong in her faith.

"The man upstairs. I go to church every Sunday and praise the lord," she said.

Her family said that she drove and managed her farm in Alabama until she turned 100.

Abrahams also said she takes daily walks to keep her spirits alive.