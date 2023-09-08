'He needs some meat on his bones': Meet Seven, a dog from the Jones County shelter with rising numbers

Another animal shelter is noticing an increase of strays, owners surrendering their animals, and even animals being dumped this year.

JONES COUNTY, Georgia — Many animals in the Jones County Animal Shelter were either surrendered by their owners, dumped, or strays were found, like a recent new shelter dog the staff named Seven.

"He's poor. He needs some meat on his bones," says Jennifer Allen, shelter director.

Allen says so far this year, the shelter rescued around 540 animals.

"We are ahead by 100 animals so far this year compared to last year," explained Allen.

Allen says with the increase in animal dumping, surrenders and strays; they're also seeing another number go up.

"Our euthanasia numbers this year compared to last year have increased."

She believes some pet owners may bite off more than they can chew, not realizing how much it costs to care for a pet. Inflation makes things worse.

"You really need to take into account all the financial responsibilities of that," says Allen.

If you lost your pet Allen recommends calling the local animal shelter first.

"Immediately because you never know if a Samaritan hasn't stopped, picked it up, and brought it to us," explained Allen.

You may be able to get your fur-ever best friend back. And if you plan on adding a pet to your family, Allen wants you to realize the responsibility. In addition to financial obligations, it also takes a lot of time. But then the payoff is a friend that offers you unconditional love.

"It amazes me how us as humans can discard an animal like this and leave them out to fend for themselves, and they still love us," says Allen as she refers to one of the pets still waiting for a new home.