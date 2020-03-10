Event held to let community members decide on aspects of new Culver Avenue park

The event allowed people to determine how they wanted their newest park on Culver Avenue to look, and what they wanted the park to provide.

Community members in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood came together for a Field of Hope event on Saturday.

People were also able to register to vote and take their census.

Pleasent Hill chairman Erion Smith says he is excited to help a community he grew up in.

"I'm very excited about it, like I say I was born and raised over here. It feel so good just to be apart of something great, and being on the right side of history for our community. We have very rich history over here," he said.