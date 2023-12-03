Forsythia Festival, Open Streets canceled due to severe weather in Central Georgia

13WMAZ will continue to update as more events out notices.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Severe storms are on the way to many Central Georgia counties. In light of this, several events have been canceled.

The 13WMAZ weather team says most of Central Georgia is in a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather with the potential for damaging winds, a brief tornado or two, and hail.

The rest of Central Georgia is in a Level 1 risk, but everyone should be weather aware.

The Forsythia Festival

The Festival shared on it's Facebook Sunday morning that all events for the festival will be canceled for Sunday.

The post read: "Due to the impending bad weather approaching Forsyth, we have made the difficult decision to CANCEL the Forsythia Festival for March 12, 2023. Our Vendors, Patrons & Volunteers are our utmost concern & we hope everyone will understand this decision."

They did say however that even though the the festival was cancelled, the Monroe County Cattlemen's Association sold ribeye steak sandwiches at 11:00 a.m.

The full post is available here.

Open Streets Macon

Open Streets Macon was supposed to have an event at Houston Avenue on Sunday, but it has been postponed to Sunday, May 7.

In a post yesterday, they said to "mark your calendars now, and plan to bring your family, neighbors, and even your pups to Open Streets Macon: Houston Ave on Sunday, May 7th from 1 to 4 pm!"

Their post can be found here.