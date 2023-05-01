List: Events for MLK Day in central Georgia

Looking for local ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday.

13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:

1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by AJ the DJ

Where: Ice Bar & Grill

When: Monday January 16, at 2 p.m.

Ice Bar & Grill is hosting its Annual MLK Day of Celebration party, where they are "highlighting the spirit of freedom in the Middle Georgia Business Community." They will have a variety of services and products on display that will be available to you. It is free to attend, and there will also be free refreshments. Food and drink specials will be on the menu, and a DJ will be there to perform for the event. If you are interested in being a vendor for the event space is limited, but you can call 678-786-6503 to see if you can reserve a space.

2. MLK Jr. Day of Service at Centenary Church

Where: Centenary Church, 1290 Collage Street, Macon

When: Monday January 16, at 8:45 a.m.

The church will be hosting several service projects onsite in honor of the holiday. The event will start with a brief ceremony in the sanctuary, and ending with lunch in the fellowship hall. If you want to attend the event, let them know you are coming by emailing volunteers@centenarymacon.org and they will put you in contact with a team captain.

3. Martin Luther King, Jr Ecumenical Worship Service

Where: Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon

When: Sunday January 15, at 10 a.m.

The church says that all area youth are welcome to join them for worship as they celebrate the life of MLK. They will have special guest Reverend Elijah Gibson Davis speaking, who is the the Martin Luther King Jr. Chapel Assistant at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

4. MLK Brunch at Digital Smoke

Where: Digital Smoke, 2762 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins

When: Sunday January 15, at 12 p.m.

Folks can come out to brunch catered by Sportie Jay's Soul Food, and plates are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. They will have karaoke, hookah, and have outdoor seating on the patio. If you want to plan in advance, you can text 314-319-6785 for reservations and menu selection.

5. Tubman Museum unveils new exhibit

Where: The Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry Street, Macon

When: Monday January 16, all-day

The museum has unveiled their list of programs for the holiday, starting with a community breakfast. They will also have a teen summit, a celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, and will showcase the "Emancipation" exhibit. Admission is $5 for an all-day pass.

So, if you want ways to celebrate this weekend and on Monday, you can stop by these events!