List: Central Georgia events, giveaways for Thanksgiving 2021

MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and several Central Georgia organizations are hosting events and giveaways. Here is a list organized in alphabetical order by county.
Did we miss one? Email us the information at news@13wmaz.com
BALDWIN
Downtown Doers Holiday Volunteer Event
- When: Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m.
- Where: 105 East Hancock St. in Milledgeville
- What: Assist with beautifying Milledgeville with holiday charm. Decorate vacant store front windows, tag bells for the Polar Express, decorate a tree in one of the city buildings, and put up lights in/on the trees in front of GMC's front gates. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet people around the community, and for the students to earn community service hours!
Come become a Milledgeville Downtown Doer and get your FREE T-Shirt!
BIBB
Beulahland Boxes of Love
- When: Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
- Where: North Location at 1010 Newberg Ave.
Inaugural Turkey Giveaway
- When: Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.
- Where: Allen Chapel AME Church at 269 Pursley St. in Macon
- What: Tamera Brown’s The Brown Cleaning Service in partnership with the Greater Allen Chapel AME Church will give away 250 turkeys and hams to the Pleasant Hill Community.
Turkey Giveaway
- When: Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: 1211 Maynard St. in Macon
- What: Come and get a jumpstart on your dinner. They will be giving out turkeys for Thanksgiving. All items are first come, first served.
Turkey Giveaway
- When: Nov. 20 from 12-2 p.m.
- Where: 1040 Gray Hwy. in Macon
- What: Donate items to receive a free turkey. There will be free BBQ plates to give away as well. If you have any questions, call 478-228-1339
Thanksgiving Community Feast
- When: Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: 600 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon
- What: This Thanksgiving Community Feast will be full of free food, and free clothes for the entire family.
Thanksgiving Interfaith Prayer Service
- When: Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.
- Where: Rosa Parks Square Park in downtown Macon
- What: Give thanks for many blessings and share a small blessing with others in the Macon area. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local charity.
Thanksgiving Food Drive & Celebration
- When: Nov. 21 from 12-2 p.m.
- Where: 6717 Hawkinsville Rd. in Macon
- What: Thanksgiving Food Drive benefiting the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank from November 6 to November 21. For every non-perishable item donated you will receive 1 ticket to take part in our Thanksgiving Drawing on November 21 at 2 p.m. to win up to $1,000 cash and 1 of 6 Turkeys to be given away. Free Carousel & Bumper Car Rides!
5th Annual Thanksgiving in the Neighborhood Community Dinner
- When: Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.
- Where: 325 Pursley St. in Macon
- What: L.H Williams Recreation Center and community partners the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization, Macon-Bibb Community Enhancement Authority & Community Empowerment Solutions to bring the Pleasant Hill community a drive-thru style Thanksgiving plates due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Thanksgiving Dinner
- When: Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon
- Where: Greater Turner Tabernacle AME Church at 1104 Third St.
- What: Free drive-thru and carryout Thanksgiving dinner, free personal bags for men and women
HOUSTON
Vetsgiving Dinner
- When: Nov. 18 from 3-7 p.m.
- Where: VFW Post 6605 1011 Corder Rd. in Warner Robins
- What: Hosts provide a Thanksgiving-like meal for FREE for all of the local veterans in and around Warner Robins. RSVP at 478-224-5525.
Free Kids' Thanksgiving Crafts
- When: Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m.
- Where: 2922 Watson Blvd. in Centerville
- What: Bring the kids for a fun afternoon of Thanksgiving crafts at the mall! Kids can choose from a paper turkey kit or easier coloring crafts. Plus, snacks and music. Free while supplies last.
A Labor of Love: Thanksgiving Feed the Homeless
- When: Nov. 27
- Where: 520 Georgia Highway 247 S. Suite 401-143 in Bonaire
- What: The goal is to feed a hot meal and give personal care bags to 100 homeless individuals. If you would like to volunteer to help pass out the meals, you can call/text 478-396-5556.
MONROE
Harvest Festival
- When: Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.
- Where: 477 Dames Ferry Road in Forsyth
PEACH
Beulahland Boxes of Love
- When: Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
- Where: South Location at 2368 Gunn Rd.
Feed the City 2021
- When: Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Hope Church at 204 Sullivan Road in Fort Valley & Deloris Toliver Park at 116 Wallace Drive in Warner Robins
- What: Drive-thru event
WILKINSON
Thanksgiving Dinner and Fellowship
- When: Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.
- Where: 893 New Haven Church Road in Gordon
- What: Service followed by a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.
SCHOOLS OUT
The following counties are out for the full week of Nov. 22-26:
Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Crawford, Dodge, Dooly, Hancock, Houston, Johnson, Jones, Laurens, Macon, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Taylor, Telfair, Treutlen, Twiggs, Washington, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkinson.
RELATED: 'Start early, buy stuff ahead of time': Central Georgia to see rise in food prices this holiday season due to supply chain issues