List: Central Georgia events, giveaways for Thanksgiving 2021

Several Central Georgia agencies are holding events and giveaways to commemorate the giving holiday.

MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and several Central Georgia organizations are hosting events and giveaways. Here is a list organized in alphabetical order by county.

BALDWIN

Downtown Doers Holiday Volunteer Event

When: Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m.

Where: 105 East Hancock St. in Milledgeville

What: Assist with beautifying Milledgeville with holiday charm. Decorate vacant store front windows, tag bells for the Polar Express, decorate a tree in one of the city buildings, and put up lights in/on the trees in front of GMC's front gates. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet people around the community, and for the students to earn community service hours!

Come become a Milledgeville Downtown Doer and get your FREE T-Shirt!

BIBB

Beulahland Boxes of Love

When: Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.

Where: North Location at 1010 Newberg Ave.

Inaugural Turkey Giveaway

When: Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

Where: Allen Chapel AME Church at 269 Pursley St. in Macon

What: Tamera Brown’s The Brown Cleaning Service in partnership with the Greater Allen Chapel AME Church will give away 250 turkeys and hams to the Pleasant Hill Community.

Turkey Giveaway

When: Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 1211 Maynard St. in Macon

What: Come and get a jumpstart on your dinner. They will be giving out turkeys for Thanksgiving. All items are first come, first served.

Turkey Giveaway

When: Nov. 20 from 12-2 p.m.

Where: 1040 Gray Hwy. in Macon

What: Donate items to receive a free turkey. There will be free BBQ plates to give away as well. If you have any questions, call 478-228-1339

Thanksgiving Community Feast

When: Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 600 Pio Nono Ave. in Macon

What: This Thanksgiving Community Feast will be full of free food, and free clothes for the entire family.

Thanksgiving Interfaith Prayer Service

When: Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Where: Rosa Parks Square Park in downtown Macon

What: Give thanks for many blessings and share a small blessing with others in the Macon area. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local charity.

Thanksgiving Food Drive & Celebration

When: Nov. 21 from 12-2 p.m.

Where: 6717 Hawkinsville Rd. in Macon

What: Thanksgiving Food Drive benefiting the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank from November 6 to November 21. For every non-perishable item donated you will receive 1 ticket to take part in our Thanksgiving Drawing on November 21 at 2 p.m. to win up to $1,000 cash and 1 of 6 Turkeys to be given away. Free Carousel & Bumper Car Rides!

5th Annual Thanksgiving in the Neighborhood Community Dinner

When: Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: 325 Pursley St. in Macon

What: L.H Williams Recreation Center and community partners the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization, Macon-Bibb Community Enhancement Authority & Community Empowerment Solutions to bring the Pleasant Hill community a drive-thru style Thanksgiving plates due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Thanksgiving Dinner

When: Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Greater Turner Tabernacle AME Church at 1104 Third St.

What: Free drive-thru and carryout Thanksgiving dinner, free personal bags for men and women

HOUSTON

Vetsgiving Dinner

When: Nov. 18 from 3-7 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 6605 1011 Corder Rd. in Warner Robins

What: Hosts provide a Thanksgiving-like meal for FREE for all of the local veterans in and around Warner Robins. RSVP at 478-224-5525.

Free Kids' Thanksgiving Crafts

When: Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m.

Where: 2922 Watson Blvd. in Centerville

What: Bring the kids for a fun afternoon of Thanksgiving crafts at the mall! Kids can choose from a paper turkey kit or easier coloring crafts. Plus, snacks and music. Free while supplies last.

A Labor of Love: Thanksgiving Feed the Homeless

When: Nov. 27

Where: 520 Georgia Highway 247 S. Suite 401-143 in Bonaire

What: The goal is to feed a hot meal and give personal care bags to 100 homeless individuals. If you would like to volunteer to help pass out the meals, you can call/text 478-396-5556.

MONROE

Harvest Festival

When: Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

Where: 477 Dames Ferry Road in Forsyth

PEACH

Beulahland Boxes of Love

When: Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.

Where: South Location at 2368 Gunn Rd.

Feed the City 2021

When: Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Hope Church at 204 Sullivan Road in Fort Valley & Deloris Toliver Park at 116 Wallace Drive in Warner Robins

What: Drive-thru event

WILKINSON

Thanksgiving Dinner and Fellowship

When: Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.

Where: 893 New Haven Church Road in Gordon

What: Service followed by a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.

SCHOOLS OUT

