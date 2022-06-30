From D&D to fireworks: Events in Macon for the week of June 30-July 7

Happy 4th of July week!

MACON, Ga. — Happy 4th of July week! Don’t despair if you can’t make it to the beach because Macon has a multitude of events, from art shows to firework shows, to keep you busy.

Thursday, June 30

Dungeon & Dragons Game Night at Reboot

Reboot Retrocade & Bar continues to be one of the coolest places in town for like-minded nerds (and we say this as nerds ourselves). On Thursday they will be hosting a Dungeon and Dragons game night. It’s a one-shot game that will last four hours (four hours flies by when you’re deep in D&D territory). Priority seating will be given to newbies. Retrocade will provide the materials but encourages potential players to bring their character sheets, dice and miniatures with them.

7-11 p.m.; Free; 566 Cherry St., Macon, 3120; rebootmacon.com; 621-4861

Friday, July 1

Tributaries and Topographies

Local artist Mariana dos Santos Furlin made a promise to herself on New Year’s Eve 2021 to make more art and to hold her first public art show. This solo show, which runs from July 1-August 21 at Startup Studios, is the direct result of that promise. The approximately 18 watercolor and tissue paper and pen pieces to be displayed are what Fulin calls her “style evolution.”

6-9 p.m., Free, 1055 Riverside Drive 31201; startupstudios.art; 254-1830

July First Friday

How is it already the First Friday for July? 2022 is flying by us. There is no better time to see what downtown has to offer than on First Friday. As usual, there are dozens of activities including free admission to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, extended shopping hours at 7th Street Salvage and Frankie’s Boutique and Rock Candy’s spooky “Macon Macabre” walking tour. Prices and hours vary among downtown vendors. We recommend calling ahead.

5:30-11:30 p.m., Prices vary, Downtown Macon; maconga.org/events/first-friday

Saturday, July 2

Ethan Payne at Society Garden

American Idol contestant and country music superstar Luke Bryant’s protege, Ethan Payne plays the outdoor stage at Society Garden on Saturday. In the past, Macon native Payne has been the opening act for Ricky Skaggs, Suzy Bogguss and Mark Willis. It seems that Nashville has its eye on him, so catch him while you can.

8:30-11 p.m.; Free, 2389 Ingleside Ave, Macon, 31204; thesocietygarden.com; 508-7095

Ol’ Time Fourth at Jarrell Plantation

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at Jarrell Plantation with live bluegrass music, old-time carnival games, relays, and races and see the farm come to life with farm skill demos like beekeeping, spinning, weaving, wood stove cooking and more. Stay for a slice of watermelon and a reading of the Declaration of Independence at noon. Then at 2 p.m., join Tom Bonnell for “Inside the hive” a look at one year of activity in a Georgia beehive.

10:30-3:30 p.m.; Admission $6-$8.50; Jarrell Plantation Historic Site 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette, 31046; explore.gastateparks.org; 986-5172

Sunday, July 3

Vibezfest Hosted by Ari the Don

Vibez, the popular brunch, bar and grill restaurant on Cherry Street, is celebrating their one-year anniversary with an epic blow-out. There will be a summer vibes fashion show, six D.J.s and two live performers featured at the event. The VIP tents have sold out, but General Admission is still available.

4-11 p.m.; General Admission $40 at eventbrite.com; 401 Cherry St., Macon, 31201; vibezmacon.com; 259-4170

Free Art Day at StART Up Studios

If you’re looking for a place to explore your creativity without judgment, then the Free Art Day at StART UP Studios is just your place. In this new weekly series, StART Up provides attendees a canvas and paints free of charge and allows the patrons the time and space to create whatever they would like. The studio also has a craft beer bar in case you need some lubrication to get those creative juices flowing.

2:30-6:30 p.m., Free; 1055 Riverside Drive, 31201; startupstudios.art; 254-1830

Monday, July 4

4th of July Fireworks at Lake Tobesofkee

Is it even the fourth of July if you don’t see the fireworks at Lake Tobo? We would argue that it isn’t. If you plan on attending, we have it on good authority that you should arrive a lot earlier than the 9 p.m. start time of the fireworks as the gates close at 8 p.m. and it’s expected to be a packed event. Sandy Beach will have the best view of the fireworks, so make sure to lay your blanket there.

9 p.m. for fireworks but the gates close at 8 p.m.; $3 per person with children 6 and under, free; 6880 Moseley Dixon Road, Macon, 31220; maconbibb.us; 803-4556

Wednesday, July 6

Trivia & Karaoke Night at the Hummingbird

On Wednesday nights, The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom, along with your host Chris Bryson, are putting together a little hump day fun. You and some friends (hopefully your smart ones) can compete in 3 rounds of brain-busting questions. Each round winners get a pitcher to share between the team. Overall winner gets a bar tab for the night. Questions start at 7 pm. Once the champion is crowned, it is time for everyone to win, as karaoke begins around 9 pm. Hosted by Man Intheboxx, and all the glorious tunes that come with him.

7 p.m.; Free; 430 Cherry St, 31201; thebirdstage.com; 741-9130