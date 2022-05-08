Here are activities and events you can go to this weekend in Central Georgia

The weekend is fast approaching. Here are fun things you can do around Macon and across Central Georgia this weekend.

MACON, Ga. — The weekend is fast approaching! Here are some fun things you can do around Central Georgia community this weekend.

FRIDAY:

Macon

It's August First Friday in Macon, and there are a host of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy!

- Bike Walk Macon and Bike Tech Macon are hosting Bagels & Bikes Commuter Meetup at Macon Bagels from 7:45 a.m. until 9 a.m.

- Admission is free at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

- NewTown Macon will be set up in Third Street park from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. for the Family Fun Zone.

- The 567 exhibit with "Form and Function" featuring 3D artwork by local artists will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet the artists and see the new work. The exhibit will be on display through August 26.

- Macon Arts Alliance August Gallery "Enigma" by Caleb Brown will be open from 4 p.p. until 7 p.m.

For more on Macon First Friday, check out the event page!

Milledgeville

There is also more fun to be had in Milledgeville for First Friday!

- Classic Car Show at the Old Capital Car Club and live music by Fall Line Rambler on North Wayne Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Touch a Truck Health Fair at 300 West Thomas Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*5 p.m. to 6 p.m. will be a "Silent Hour" for sensory-sensitive guests.

There will also be a trolley or gold cart available to shuttle people between the two events.

- You can try different chili recipes from across Milledgeville during the SJS Milli Chili Competition at Market Pavilion on 222 East Hancock from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

It cost $50 to compete, and the funds from the event will go to raising awareness for Stevens-Johnson Syndrome. To compete, contact Andre Williams at (478) 234-7593 or andre.willi0520@gmail.com

Tickets to try chili are $1 per ticket, and the winner is people's choice.

SATURDAY:

Perry

- The City of Perry's newest event is the Downtown Disco. The silent disco is happening at the Perry Event Center on 1121 Macon Road from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Outdoors on the lawn, there will be live entertainment with The Macon Sound as well as food trucks and more.

Macon

- Dungeons & Dragons & Boba, oh my! That's what's happening at Hello Boba Cafe in downtown Macon. For $10, visitors will get a seat at the table and either a drink, snack or special item for the fantasy adventure.

All materials are provided, but feel free to bring your own character sheets, dice, miniatures, or whatever else to have the most fun. The adventure begins at 2 p.m.

Seats are very limited, so make sure to stop by and buy your special event token before game day.

Starting Saturday, this will be a monthly event on every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.

- Open Streets Macon: Pleasant Hill Community Meet & Greet will be going on from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Linear Park- Second Avenue Cul-De-Sac.

Open Streets Macon will temporarily close the streets so that neighbors can reimagine the street as a welcoming and accessible place for walking, bicycling, dancing, and playing.

- The 567 Center and Z Beans Downtown are partnering together for a mug painting class. Even if you're not feeling creative, the instructor will show you some simple examples to inspire you.

The event is from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. To register, visit https://www.the567center.org/art-classes/ or call (478) 238-6051.

The cost is $20 and includes all supplies to paint 1 mug (refreshments must be purchased from Z Beans).

Visitors can enjoy coffee and pastries from Z Beans while you paint. After painting your mug, it will be fired in The 567's kiln and ready to be used at home 1-2 weeks later. Finished mugs can be picked up at Z Beans.

The event is open to people ages 10 and up.

Sunday:

Macon

- NewTown Macon will be hosting The Market, downtown Macon's monthly farmers and makers market on Poplar Street.

The Market features local producers, handmade crafts and artisan goods, and handmade food items.

You can enjoy music by Dean Brown and Dubshak during each market.

The Market will be happening from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

