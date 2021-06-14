Ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — The first Juneteenth Holiday was celebrated on June 19, 1865. That was the day, in the aftermath of the Civil War, when troops arrived in Texas proclaiming freedom from slavery.
This year, people across Central Georgia are uniting to commemorate Black liberation. Here's a list of events you can attend to participate in the festivities.
DUBLIN
- Southern Pines Recreation Complex at 575 Southern Pines Road
- Saturday, June 19 at 10:30 a.m.
- Come out and celebrate Independence Day with a marketplace of vendors, along with some "EduTainment" coming from the stage and beyond. There will be a KickStart Parade at 10:30 a.m. that will start at the main entrance of Southern Pines and lead to the Ag & Expo Center where the festival will officially “open” at noon. There will also be a Car & Bike Show and prizes will be distributed throughout the day.
MACON
Juneteenth Macon Black History Van Tours
- Depart from Terminal Station at 200 Cherry Street
- From Monday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. each day
- Admission is free, but people have to book an appointment tour by calling 478-718-8067
- Tubman Museum at 310 Cherry Street
- The first round of the spelling bee will be held on June 17 from 4-6 p.m. The second championship round will be held on June 19 at Tattnall Square Park, during the 29th Annual Georgia Juneteenth Freedom Festival
- The spelling bee is open to ages 8-13 and/or grades 3-8. The competition will be divided into two categories: Ages 8-10 and Ages 11-13. The event is free for the public to attend. First, second, and third place winners will receive cash prizes of $100, $50, and $25
Real Talk Hip Hop Summit
- Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon
- 1504 Rocky Creek Road
- Friday, June 18 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- Come to a fashion show and popup shop. There will be music, food, fashion vendors, a raffle, networking opportunities and more
29th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival
- Tattnall Square Park at 1155 College Street
- Saturday, June 19 from noon to 9:30 p.m.
- Celebrate Juneteenth with a showcase of vendors, live theatre, dance, gospel, soul & hip hop. The Miles Davis Tribute Band led by Lil John Roberts and Baatin’s Top Secret Band jams Jimi Hendrix & The Blues are performing. Ajile Axam’s Dancical Productions presents “I Dream A World.” There will also be Juneteenth reenactors with The Black Union Soldiers
Juneteenth Art Show and Day Party
- X-Art Sit and Paint at 414 Cherry Street
- Saturday, June 19 from 2-8 p.m.
MILLEDGEVILLE
- Georgia's Old Governor's Mansion at 120 South Clarke Street
- Saturday June 19 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
- To celebrate Juneteenth, Georgia's Old Governor's Mansion is offering free Labor Behind the Veil specialty tours. This tour focuses on the history of enslavement at the Mansion, and will provide a more in-depth and focused view on the enslaved individuals who worked there.
PERRY
Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival
- Perry Events Center at 1121 Macon Road, Perry
- Saturday June 19 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Join the City of Perry to recognize Juneteenth with a Freedom Day Festival. There will be a variety of live entertainment, children’s activities, food trucks, and more. The event is free to the public.
SANDERSVILLE
Sandersville Inaugural Juneteenth Festival
- 316 Hall Street
- Friday June 18 at 6:30 p.m., Saturday June 19 at 11 a.m., and Sunday June 20 at 11 a.m.
- Celebrate freedom at a free event with food, vendors, drinks, and a parade
WARNER ROBINS
- Perkins Ball Field at 105 Mulberry Court
- The parade is Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon, and the festival is from 1-6 p.m.
- This is a free family-friendly event. There will be over 60 vendors, live music, a spades tournament, dominos, kickball, a children's area and more.
- People should bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas or tents
Warner Robins Juneteenth Festival
- Warner Robins Wellston Center at 155 Maple Street
- Saturday June 19 at noon
- This is a free event