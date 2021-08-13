'Every minute really makes a difference': Bibb County School District receives EpiPen grant

This allows the district to distribute 86 EpiPen's throughout their schools.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County School District received a grant through the EpiPens4Schools Program, which will allow them to distribute EpiPen's to every school in the district.

The district says this grant could save lives.

The Bibb County School District says over 800 of their students deal with allergies. Those students could potentially need an EpiPen at some point.

The problem is, only a fraction of those students have access to one.

With this grant, every single student has access to an EpiPen.

"I break out into hives, and my throat starts to swell and close," Heritage Elementary School Teacher Kendra McKenzie said.

This is what an allergic reaction looks like for McKenzie, when she tastes or even smells seafood.

"I have always had the need to use an EpiPen, just in case." McKenzie said.

Now, her 4-year-old daughter, Morgan, is dealing with the same thing.

"She has terrible allergies to pet dander, all types of dairy. We never know when an allergic reaction could occur," she said.

An EpiPen has epinephrine in it, which is used to help narrow blood vessels and open airways in the lungs.

School Health Program Coordinator with Atrium Health Navicent Stacy Carr says this simple action could save a student or staff members life.

"They are treatments for life-threatening allergies, and that's important because a lot of students might not have an EpiPen, or they may only have one because they keep it at home, because they can't remember to bring it back and forth, or their allergies may just show up at school," Carr said.

Through the EpiPens4Schools program, the district can give out 86 EpiPen's throughout their schools.

"Every school in the district has two junior and two regular EpiPen's, and we have a lock box for them, and we have a few replenishments, should we need to use those." Carr said.

Carr says that the EpiPen's received through the grant, can be used on any student experiencing symptoms.

The student does not have to have a prescription.

"You never know when a serious allergic reaction can occur, and every minute really makes a difference. Knowing that the EpiPen is here and readily available... it makes me feel at ease," McKenzie said.