Daphne Gray has two gunshot holes in the walls of her apartment. She says her two grandchildren and her niece were hanging at home on Sunday night when she heard four gunshots right outside of her house. She rushed out to find a 20-year-old Marine taking his last breath. "It was so sad," said Gray.

Police says the man was visiting a friend who lived at the apartment while on a weekend vacation. Captain Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department says this is the first homicide in 3 years. "Some type of conversation happened outside of the apartment whether it was a robbery, whether it was an argument," said Dykes.

He says they're trying to figure out the motive, while they work to contact the man's family members on the West Coast.

Gray says she's seen the 20-year-old hanging around on the weekend. "There'd just be a gang of young people out on my porch out there," said Gray.

"Every time I go outside, I'm going to see that boy's face on my porch. I'm glad the bullet went high instead of low, because it would have hit my grandson because he was downstairs playing his video game," said Gray.

She's thinking about moving. This is the second time the police have responded to a call for shots fired at the apartment complex. Gray says she doesn't feel safe.