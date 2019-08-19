MACON, Ga. — Voters in Central Georgia are preparing for local city elections this fall, but the way they cast their vote is going to change next year. People in Houston County vote electronically. The state of Georgia plans to leave that behind at the end of 2019 and have the new voting system in place for the next March's Presidential Preference Primary Election.

Voters like Duane Respert will headed to the polls this fall.

"If you don't vote, you can't voice your opinion. You can't say, 'Hey, I don't like this,' or, 'I don't like that,' because every vote counts," said Respert.

Respert will vote electronically for the Perry mayoral election in September before switching gears in 2020.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a new verified paper ballot system for the state in July. Georgia hopes the hopes the new system will be more secure.

"Change is good, and if it's going to better the voting system, then, hey, let's roll with it," said Respert.

Andrew Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections says the board is getting some of the new voting equipment at the end of August so they can start training poll workers.

Voters will mark their ballot on a touch screen unit that will print their marked ballot in 2020 according to Holland.

"You'll have it in your hand and you'll be able to look at it and make sure it's right. Then, what you'll do is you'll walk over to an optical scanning unit that each precinct will have," said Holland.

He says each voter then drops the form into a scanner, which would actually count the vote.

"The timeline for the new equipment is tight. It's an accelerated timeline. From what we've heard from the state, we feel confident in the new equipment being in place for the March Presidential Preference Primary," said Holland.

Respert says he's keeping his fingers crossed for a smooth transition.

"I hope it works," said Respert.

Perry's special mayoral election is September 17. Perry, Warner Robins, and Centerville will all have general elections for council seats in November.

Holland says there are about 100,000 people eligible to vote in Houston County. He says people will use hand-marked paper ballots if the new system is not ready for the presidential primaries.

RELATED: Judge: Georgia can't use old voting machines, must have paper ballots if new system isn't ready for 2020

RELATED: Analysis shows 12% could vote without paper backup in 2020

RELATED: Mixed outlook on Georgia's new election system