MACON, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a Macon man they said made a big impact on the Romanian community in Macon and around the country. A horse-drawn cart led a procession about a mile to the Riverside Cemetery & Conservancy to lay Butch Cooper to rest Wednesday afternoon.

"We just figured he deserved it since he lives such a rich and full life and helped everyone else," said Butch Cooper's son, Tony Cooper.

Cooper says his father was well-known in their culture around the nation.

"He's kind of a Romanian diplomat. He's kind of known throughout the United States as a peacemaker," said Cooper.

Cooper says his father was given the nickname, "Butch Macon." Butch lived to see five generations of family.

"He's contributed 42 grandkids to the community," said Cooper.

Cooper says his father was a humble man who was ahead of his time.

"Our families would go from state to state and roam and do things, but my family was kind of unusual. We settled here in 1947," said Cooper.

Butch lived in Gray for a few years. The Jones County Sheriff's Office named him an honorary deputy, while calling him a treasure to the community.

"He loved people. He loved conversation. He loved to just feed you," said Cooper.

He was a family man who Cooper says will be missed.

"Everybody that knew him loved him. Whoever passed his road was already his friend afterwards," said Cooper.

Butch Cooper was also a 32nd-degree Mason.

