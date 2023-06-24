'Everything I'd saved burnt right then': Macon hot dog restaurant burns down just months after opening

Antonio Walker says he opened the doors to Doggie Dogs-- a family-friendly hot dog shop-- in April. Now, he says he's lost everything

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Doggie Dogs– a business we've featured in Central Georgia Eats opened about three months ago.

The family-friendly hot dog shop has experienced a tragedy.

13WMAZ's Jessica Cha spoke with the owner about what happened and what's next.

Antonio Walker never thought he'd own his own restaurant.

“I was working with Uber Eats and DoorDash delivery. I said to the most high god and he gave me the inspiration to start a restaurant,” Walker says.

As luck would have it, Walker found a place and got a business license in a couple of months.

All unexpected.

“It happened so quick that it hasn't registered that I had my own restaurant,” Walker says.

Doggie Dogs– a place where kids and families could get a tasty, affordable meal.

“Two chili cheese hot dogs, fries, and a drink for $5 dollars,” Walker explains.

Business booming, lines out the door; it's only been open three months.

“That's why when it caught on fire, it hurt.”

Last week, Walker let his air fryers heat up while he ran out to get ingredients for the day.

“As I was turning into Sam's [Club], there's a guy that works there also. He said the whole building was on fire,” he says.

Walker never expected to lose his home, where he lived with his eight-year-old son, and business in one day.

“Everything I had saved up burnt right then, so I can't do nothing but trust in God."

Aisha Lundy owns a barbecue business 500 ft away.

“The food was good and reasonable,” Lundy says.

She says from one small business owner to another...

“It takes the community to reach out and help everyone,” Lundy explains. “No one deserves to have to start from ground zero on up."

Walker says he'll leave it up to the unexpected.

“I believe that you know everything works out for those who trust in him,” he says.

There were also two other businesses who shared the building with Doggie Dogs that were also affected.