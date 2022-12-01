Everything you need to know about 2022 Macon Pride Events

The organization not only has one day of events but a whole week celebrating the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — It is time once again for Macon Pride to sweep downtown.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming events this week.

WEDNESDAY:

If you are looking for pre-Pride fun, check out the first-ever Mx. Macon Pride Pageant, hosted by Georgia Equality, on Wednesday, September 21.

The winner will be crowned Mx. Macon Pride royalty to reign over the 2022 Macon Pride festival week.

At this year's pageant, organizers will also be honoring one of Macon's LGBTQIA+ trailblazers, drag legend Tangerine Summers.

Tickets are $10 at the door of the Society Garden. The event begins at 7 p.m.

MONDAY:

The Pride festivities kick off on Monday, September 26, at 6 p.m. on the ground floor of Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen.

Guests will have the opportunity to get the brewery's classics and favorites and the beer being specially released to commemorate 2022 Macon Pride -- Pride (In The Name Of Love).

TUESDAY:

The next day, September 27, visitors can enjoy a mini film festival at the Douglass Theatre featuring two different offerings. The event lasts from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets are $5.

According to the Macon Pride Facebook page, Nelly and Nadine are the unlikely love story between two women falling in love on Christmas Eve, 1944, in the Ravensbrück concentration camp. Despite being separated in the last months of the war, Nelly and Nadine manage to reunite later and spend the rest of their life together. For many years their love story was kept a secret, even to some of their closest family. Now Nelly's grandchild, Sylvie, has decided to open Nelly and Nadine's unseen personal archives and uncover their remarkable story. The trailer is here.

Mama Bears is an exploration of the journeys taken by Sara Cunningham and Kimberly Shappley, two "mama bears," and Tammi Terrell Morris, a young African American lesbian whose struggle for self-acceptance perfectly exemplifies why the mama bears are so vitally important. Mama Bears is the story of women who have allowed nearly every aspect of their lives to be entirely reshaped by love. Although they may have grown up as fundamentalist, evangelical Christians, the mama bears are willing to risk losing friends, family, and faith communities to keep their children safe—even if it challenges their belief systems and rips their worlds apart. This transcendent documentary is the latest work from Atlanta director Daresha Kiyi. Check out the trailer here.

WEDNESDAY:

If you want to get your music fixed, Broadway Does Pride: A Cabaret will be the event for you.

Organizers say the event will have everything from Rent reminding us to "measure your life in love" to songs like "I'm Coming Out" from Diana Ross and "Vogue" from Madonna, all with a spotlight on Macon's LGBTQ+ community.

Songs will be performed by Macon's very own talent with a campy, Broadway twist. Tickets are $10—the event beings at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.

THURSDAY:

If you think you're ready, take the mic on your head over to the Macon Pride Karaoke Night on Third Street from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. All ages are asked to come and sing their hearts out at the Third Street outdoor event between Cherry and Mulberry Street.

Once your music is filled, visitors can head down to Theatre Macon for a one-person show featuring Mark Mobley entitled Friend of the Groom: A gay man contemplates the marriage of his straight best friend. Tickets for this show, beginning at 8 p.m., will be sold at the door.

FRIDAY:

Now, if you want a fabulous Friday, you can go to Macon Pride's 2022 House Party Drag Show featuring the top four finalists of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, Angeria Paris VanMicheals.

The event begins at 9 p.m. and is hosted by Christina Leon with special guests Taejah Thomas & Shavonna Brooks.

The show will also feature performers from Central Georgia's very own drag troupe, The Tribe.

Here is a list of featured performers:

Coco Iman Starr

Tangerine Summers

Akasha Giselle Vidalle

Yutoya Avaze Leon

Pynk S. Dime

VIP Entrance begins at 7:00 p.m., and General Admission Entrance begins at 8:00 p.m. It all goes down at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

SATURDAY:

The main event happens on Saturday. The Macon Pride in the Park Festival is the event that birthed Macon Pride.

This festival brings out the entire community for celebration and fun.

Vendors, nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and food and drink establishments will host booths.

Participants will learn about issues that interest them, purchase from local vendors, play games, and enjoy music, dancing, public speakers, and other live entertainment.

For the first time, the 2022 event will feature multiple food trucks!

The festival goes on from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Third Street.

SUNDAY:

The Macon Pride festivities will conclude on Sunday with the Macon Pride Family Picnic and Worship.

For its second year, Macon Pride will host a multi-faith worship service at Coleman Hill.

Visitors can bring a picnic to spread out and enjoy onsite food trucks. The picnic will be at noon, with worship following at 1:00 p.m.

The day and the festival will close out with live music by Central Georgia band BAS around 2 p.m. on the Coleman Hill stage.

If you want to learn more about Macon Pride and their events or to volunteer, check out their website.