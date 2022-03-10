Georgia National Fair 2022: Everything you need to know

The fair begins October 6 and runs through October 16!

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — It's almost that time again: the Georgia National Fair is back starting on Thursday!

From deep-fried burgers to the Agrilift, we have everything you need to know to enjoy the fair's 33rd edition this October. This year, there are a few changes.

First up is parking.

You can park in the north, east or west parking lots. This year, parking in the south lot is off-limits. That's where the staff entrance is. Accessible parking is available in each of those lots and parking is free.

One of the big new rules is the clear bag policy. Bags must be 12x6x12 or smaller. If you're handling livestock, the clear bag rule doesn't apply.

Admission for adults 11 and up is $15 daily. Seniors 60 and up is $10. The two-day pass will run you $25, and the season pass is $90.

If you're a roller coaster junkie, you may want to consider one of the all-you-can-ride bands. You can get those at the entrance to the midway. They cost $25 each up to October 14. The last day of the fair, they go up to $30.

Tickets cost $1.25 each.

The fair also has some safety tips to help parents keep track of their children.

If you get separated, tell your children they can find help at the clock tower. The fair also recommends snapping a picture before you go to the fair so you have an updated picture of your child if you get separated.

Teens under 17 can't go into the fair alone after 5 p.m. They'll need a parent or guardian with them.

The fair runs October 6 to October 16. Gates open at 3 p.m. on the first day.

They open at 9 a.m. the rest of the fair.