HOUSTON — A Houston mother and her four children were living in their car just over a month ago. They had been evicted from their home, but today, they have a new roof over their heads.
For Kenia Madrigal and her four kids, it really is good to be home.
“Once the guy called my back and told me I got approved, I cried. I got on my knees, and I cried," Madrigal said.
It’s night three inside their new house, but it’s the first time since June they haven’t been homeless.
“Most of the times, I wanted to give up, because there’s only so much I can do by myself," Madrigal said.
Madrigal lost her job during COVID-19, and without rent, she was eventually evicted.
“I left all of my belongings behind. It was just me and my children and whatever bag I could fit their clothes in," Madrigal said.
And with no home, they spent many nights inside her car.
“It was hard to find a place, especially for someone to take you in with four children," Madrigal said. "Me and my oldest slept in the front while my three little ones slept in the back seat.”
A coworker learned what Madrigal and her kids were going through and reached out for help. The GoFundMe with an initial goal of just $800 has since raised more than $73,000.
“I was able to finally find a home for my children, and I'm very happy about that," she said.
Today, the single mother can’t stop smiling because it’s not just a place to live. It’s also protection and peace of mind.
“We prayed and thanked God that we finally have somewhere. We don’t have to worry about or stress that we can sleep through the night without having to worry," Madrigal said.