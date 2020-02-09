Macon father, son charged with dog fighting after eviction leads to search

Investigators say they went to the home and found 10 animals, as well as evidence of dog fighting

MACON, Ga. — A Macon father and his son are facing charges after an eviction turned into a dog fighting investigation Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Clay WIlliams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they got a call from the civil court sheriff about an eviction they were working having possible signs of dog fighting just before 8:30 a.m.

WIlliams says investigators and Macon-Bibb Sheriff's Office Animal Enforcement came out to the scene on Poppy Avenue and went inside with a search warrant.

That's when he says they found evidence of dog fighting. There were 10 animals inside the home.

There is no word on the condition of the dogs at this time.

The two men were identified as 62-year-old Dale Fluellen and his son, 43-year-old Christopher Fluellen.