A new program hopes to instill life skills — through golf

MACON, Ga. — A program designed to help young people learn life skills while enjoying some friendly competition could soon have a home in Macon.

First Tee is a youth development organization that combines golf with life skills.

Jim Hickman, who passed away last year, and Jaime Kaplan first put the idea out there several years ago. Hickman was a firm believer in getting young people involved in the game of golf.

Part of the program features an on-course segment which would take place at Bowden Golf Course.



“He always kept his prices low so anybody or everyone could take lessons,” Len said. “He was just real adamant for those who were underprivileged to be able to play and he taught them for free so this is a perfect fit.”

The program requires community support before the national organization will sanction a local program. Frank Arnold says jumping that hurdle poses no problem.

“How supportive the community has been and I think once we get the program going and everyone can see what we're doing we'll get even more support,” Arnold said.

An event this summer at River North in conjunction with the Jim Hickman Foundation raised over $33,000 for the First Tee program.

Course owner Childers Adams says Hickman had a huge impact on him and many others in the community.

“When he passed you had a lot of people come out and tell stories about him – how he got them interested in golf, kept them engaged in golf and made them love the game,” Adams said.



Macon Hope is the group pushing the project which is now in the home stretch.



They would eventually change their name to First Tee of Middle Georgia.

