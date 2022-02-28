Ex-police chief Tim Chatman speaks on new role as Dublin City Schools Safety Director

Tim Chatman served the past five years as the City of Dublin's first Black police chief. Before that, he worked for the GBI for 22 years as a Special Agent.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Schools has named a new safety director, and he's a familiar face in the Emerald City. The district announced last week they've hired former Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman.

Tim Chatman says with this new role as Safety Director for Dublin City Schools. He wants to be able to sow into the community just the way the community sowed into him.

"I'm excited about that opportunity. A lot of people don't have that opportunity. I count it blessed to be able to do it," Chatman said.

Chatman served the past five years as the City of Dublin's first African American police chief. Before that, he worked for the GBI for 22 years as a Special Agent.

With the Dublin Police Department, he started "Operation Eagle Eye." He says as the safety director, he wants to implement more cameras.

"Bringing in cameras that read tag readers and the visual cameras on the outside, and try to integrate those cameras with the police department," Chatman said.

Another initiative he created as police chief included the Transformers program that used education to encourage change in the community.

Chatman says now his focus includes creating a fun and safe learning environment for the students, "But also offer training to our teachers, look for best practices when directing, if you will, when it comes down to problem-solving," Chatman said.

Dublin Schools Superintendent Fred Williams says Chatman's experience definitely makes the grade.

"When a parent sends their child to us we want to do everything we can to make sure they come and leave just as safe, and that they go home with more knowledge," Williams said.