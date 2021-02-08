'Excited for the kids and teachers to come back': Monroe County Schools take precautions to return in-person

Monroe is currently not requiring masks, but they've been preparing for a return to school since May.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Although Monroe County is not requiring masks, the Monroe County School district says they're taking every safety precaution possible, to make sure students have a safe return and school year.

Especially because elementary schoolers do not meet the age requirement for the vaccine.

This school year is going to be a big one for Nick Morgan, his wife, and three girls.

Ella Layne is going to first grade, Vera Mae to fifth grade, and Tybee Ann to sixth.

"We're excited about the new school year. Very excited, and our daughter moving into middle school has us very enthusiastic about things, new opportunities," Morgan said.

Morgan's girls are going back to school during the pandemic, but aren't old enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

That is the case for most elementary aged students right now.

"I think our community and our school system has been very positive in being proactive. So many emails have been sent out. So right now, there's no concern or reason for a concern because we see the protocols they're putting in place," he said.

Superintendent Mike Hickman says they've been preparing for the new year since May.

"All HVAC units in all of our buildings have been installed with bipolar ionization systems to help clean the air that they're breathing, we've put in touchless water stations in the halls, we'll continue to have hand sanitizer available, we'll keep encouraging washing of hands," Hickman said.

Hickman says masks are not required and that they will continue to follow as many other safety protocols, as possible.

He says, if students and parents still don't feel comfortable returning back to school, learning from home is still an option.

"I haven't seen an excitement in Monroe County in quite some time to come back to school so we're all excited for the kids and teachers to come back," Hickman said.

Hickman says the district will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth, and adjust if needed.