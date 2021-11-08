'Excited to see them': Central Georgia businesses see boom during National Bikers Roundup

The roundup was supposed to happen in Perry last year, but was canceled because of the pandemic. Event organizers expect this year to be one of the largest yet, with about 40,000 people coming in from all 50 states.



Patel says Avid Hotel has been booked for roundup week since 2020.



“The bikers, they have been booking since last year August, so we were fully booked since last year August for this whole week. So it's been, yeah, I'm excited to see them,” said Patel.



Right up the street from the hotel, there's Red Lobster. Manager Matthew Newkirk says they're in the ideal location.



“When something's going on at the ag center, we usually increase our business,” said Newkirk.



He says they get a big boom during dinner hours.



“We've seen, in the last two nights, that the bikers usually come in at nighttime, they've been here roughly an hour before we close,” said Newkirk.



We checked online, and it appears hotels across Central Georgia are full -- the closest vacancy is at least 45 minutes away.



Tru by Hilton in Macon just opened last month. General Manager Jamilah Stuart says they have at least 75 bikers with rooms.



“They started arriving into town yesterday, and so it's been really fun to have a full hotel,” said Stuart.



We asked all three business owners if they had any worry about the spread of COVID-19. They all say they're doing their part to keep everyone safe.



Stuart says safety comes first.