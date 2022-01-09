Exhibit at McEachern Art Center in Macon focuses on nature conservation

The idea for this body of work came from a trip artist Alexa Kleinbard took to the mountains in north Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — There is a new set of artwork at the McEachern Art Center (The MAC) for September First Friday that has everything to do with nature.

'Storm Songs' is a series featuring paintings of plants and animals native to Georgia and Florida. Artist Alexa Kleinbard tackles the effects of deforestation and pollution on our world and on wildlife in this over 15 piece exhibit.

“I’m a big believer in Douglas Tallamy, the entomologist, writing about bringing nature back by planting natives, protecting native plants, native animals, native insects, native peoples,” Kleinbard said.

The idea for this body of work came from a trip Kleinbard took to the mountains in north Georgia.

While in her cabin she says she fell in love with the sounds of native songbirds. Later, she became concerned about the loss of songbirds due to costal deforestation.

“This body of work originated from the concern for wildlife in the forest as the forest and their natural habitats are being fragmented, torn apart, cut down. Where are they going to get the food for their babies, their chicks and where are they going to build their nests,” she said.

The entire exhibit is five years in the making, and a part of a larger body of work from Kleinbard where she focuses on nature preservation.

The pieces feature dramatic, bright greens on dark settings with birds, foxes, frogs and more trying to exist while fracking machines destroy the soil and trees and forest fires push them out.

While primarily about the plight of animals and wildlife, there is also a message about human struggles and the years of social unrest the country has been facing.

“Storm songs is kind of really about what’s happening with the big storms coming in and how that’s disrupting everything and as they come in, bigger rain events, but it’s also about social storms that we’re all going through,” Kleinbard said.

She says she wants people to walk away from her work with a renewed appreciation for nature and will possibly consider planting more native plants and fostering a better environment for wildlife.

“I think we all have a choice to bring nature back, to try to refurbish and try and vote for people who want that,” Kleinbard said.

You can see the entire work and meet Kleinbard during the free opening reception at the McEachern Art Center on Friday at 6 p.m.

The exhibit will available to view until November 4.