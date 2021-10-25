Exit 1A (Spring Street) on I-16E is now closed. Here are detour options.

GDOT says the road closings could last for the next three or four months.

MACON, Ga. — Monday morning started with a major traffic shift for many commuters in Macon-Bibb County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says drivers can no longer take Exit 1A on I-16 – that’s the Spring Street exit.

Crews are finishing construction on new roadways to connect four bridges over the Ocmulgee River at Spring Street.

Northbound traffic on I-75 will still have access to Spring Street by way of a newly relocated exit ramp.

If the exit closing affects your commute or how you get into downtown Macon, here are the detour options GDOT suggests:

I-75S to I-16E traffic will be detoured past Spring Street to continue on I-16E toward Exit 2 – that’s the Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Coliseum Drive exit.