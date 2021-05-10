Interfor invests $30M in expanding Perry sawmill

“The expansion represents more growth and success for one of our top employers," said chairman of the Development Authority for Houston County, Ben Hulbert.

PERRY, Ga. — One of the largest lumber producers in Georgia is spending $30 million to expand its sawmill operation in Perry. Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday evening.

“It’s great to see a lumber industry leader like Interfor continue to reinvest in the state, especially in our rural regions,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia is home to many family-owned forest farms, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact Interfor’s expansion will have here – from the ground up.”

Interfor supplies a variety of lumber products around the world. A news release says the expansion will increase production and log consumption at the Perry mill.

The company employs more than 1,200 Georgians and has seven sawmills located around the state. They say the expansion will bring “numerous indirect jobs” to the area. Anyone interested can go to interfor.com/careers for information.

“The expansion represents more growth and success for one of our top employers. It also highlights a healthy environment of consistent support of industry and community. We are grateful for the company’s confidence to invest in Houston County and for the partnership opportunity,” said chairman of the Development Authority for Houston County, Ben Hulbert.