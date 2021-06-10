'What's going to happen?': Drivers already confused by upcoming Spring Street exit closing

The improvement project is a $500 million megaproject, and phases will continue through 2030.

MACON, Ga. — Just when drivers thought they had the many detours and closings on the I-16/I-75 interchange under control, here comes another...

A construction sign right off Exit 1A: Spring Street says it will close on Oct. 24.

"I can only imagine with the exit being closed completely, it'll take me about 15 to 20 minutes," said Tyasia Morrow.

Morrow won't be the only person adjusting their commute schedule.

"I use this exit literally every day to get to work, of course, and I also use it for other extra-curricular actives, getting downtown, so it's really going to mess up my timing on being to work on time," she said.

With another closing comes delays and questions, too.

"How long will it be down? Will it be down for months? Will it be for a couple of days? What's going to happen," she asked.

13WMAZ reached out to the Georgia Department of Transportation with those questions, but didn't get any answers.

This is what we do know: The dedicated right-turn lane on the I-16 eastbound off-ramp to Spring Street will remain closed through spring 2022.

Spring Street's far-right lane at the I-16 westbound on-ramp, as well as the right-hand on-ramp to I-16 westbound, are both closed for several months.

The Spring Street on-ramp to I-16 westbound has been relocated to the far-left lane, and by the time it's all done; new lanes, ramps, walls, and bridges will have racked up a $500 million price tag.

"How is everything really going to work with the exit? It's already backed up as is, so without it working, I don't know what's really going to happen," said Morrow.

It's a question many people have and will soon find out the answer to.