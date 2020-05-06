MACON, Ga. — The First Amendment protects your freedom of speech, but it doesn't protect you from how people react.

Mercer Law Professor David Oedel explains there are different expectations of privacy for different forms of communication.

When speaking to someone publicly, like at a restaurant or on Twitter, there is a lower expectation of privacy. When speaking to someone through letter writing or text messaging, you can have a higher expectation that conversation will be kept private.

"Technically, the author of that text owns that text," says Oedel.

Oedel says legalities are one thing, but social consequences are another.

Just because you sent a private text message or letter doesn't mean someone can't post it publicly.

Oedel cites a supreme court case that ruled whoever composes a message owns the rights to it, so if someone posted your private conversation, you could have grounds to file a lawsuit.

"If you're going to text, then that's out there and it's liable to be spread around, so be careful. The law isn't going to save you from this," says Oedel.

Oedel says there is no case law on record regarding social media privacy, but says we're in a "new age" and expects there will be in the future.

