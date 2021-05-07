Located at High Falls State Park, Addy the Airstream has all the comforts of home, including hot water and air-conditioning.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The kids are getting out of school, the weather is nice and warm, and that means you may have an inkling to get out a little. You can have cool experiences in Central Georgia on a budget and 'Stay Local for Less.'

Experience a little bit of vintage Americana and go easy on the wallet at Addy the Airstream parked at High Falls RV park.

"The thing about High Falls RV park is it's got a vibe to it, it's got a style to it, and that style is vintage," said owner, Kevin St. Laurent.

Addy the Airstream dates back to 1997. St. Laurent says she comes with all the comforts of home.

"Airstreams are iconic for American culture. They go back way into the 20s when they first started using aircraft aluminum," he said.

Those comforts also include air-conditioning and hot water.

"You got a nice sleeping area with a memory foam mattress. You've got the center area, which is a bathroom and full shower," he said.

It's no problem if you want to bring your dog to keep you company, which isn't always the case when you're booking getaways.

"But with this Airstream, with our dog park at this RV park, we've got everything you need for a nice family outing with the animals," said St. Laurent.

It comes with a two night minimum, but don't worry, it won't break the bank.

"So the price for this Airstream is starting at $80 a night and then it's Airbnb, so you've got your taxes, cleaning fee, and whatnot," he said.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump from the Airstream is High Falls State Park.

It's $5 a car to hike the trail. You can also rent canoes for $10 an hour, or $30 for a half a day.

"As you hike down the trail, you get smaller waterfalls or roads where the water runs over it," said St. Laurent.

All that hiking and boating might make you hungry, and what's a vacation without indulging your sweet tooth? Thirteen miles from the park in downtown Forsyth sits Scoops Ice Cream shop.

"That was part of the design to make it feel like 1950s -- the old school soda pop/soda fountain environment," said Scoops owner, Brian Lambert.

Lambert says you can grab a cone for about $5 a person. There's vintage candy too, so treat yourself and Stay Local For Less with Americana running through the whole experience.

It costs $80 a night, plus Airbnb fees, so that's $260 for the two-night minimum. Between a $5 dollar park fee, an hour canoe rental, and a couple of ice cream cones from Scoops, you're looking at about $25 for local fun.

Altogether, this two-night getaway will run you about $285 total plus gas. It's 31 miles from Macon and 54 miles from Warner Robins.

Five miles from the park also sits Dauset Trails Nature Center. They only ask for a donation if you want to visit the animals. There you'll find otters, a cougar, and a barnyard area with chickens and pigs, among other things.

Click here to book Addy the Airstream.