WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you look up in Houston County, and you see something unusual flying through the sky, chances are they're a part of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The 83 members of Chapter 38 fly everything from powered paragliders to gyrocopters.

Chad Brooks joined the group a year and a half ago with his powered paraglider.

He found the machine on Youtube and decided he wanted to give it a try.

"It's probably the freest form of flight that you can possibly have," Brooks said.

When he's not flying, he is a software developer at Microsoft.

Nancy Wilson is the chapter president.

She and her husband fly a two-seater powered parachute on the grassy airfield.

WMAZ

Wilson said her kids call it a flying go-cart with a bed sheet.

She said the group is open to everyone that has an interest in flying.

"Anything that flies, from flying lawn chairs to a 12-seater aircraft," Wilson said, laughing.

She said they all come together for on the fourth Saturday of every month for breakfast, to work on projects and, of course, to fly.

Michael Curington started flying when he was in college.

Now, he flies a 1956 Cessna 172.

He said there's no better feeling than being up in the air.

"It's awesome it really is. It's freedom. The view is great," Curington said.

Brooks and Wilson agree.

"As soon as those feet leave the ground, it is one of the most incredible feelings ever. Every time," Brooks said.

Wilson said when you're up there, it feels like you're floating.

Curington said this group is all about bringing pilots together, no matter what you fly.

"It's more than just experimental aircraft. That is the base of it, that is the true love for it and everything, but it's also a gathering of pilots," he said.

Wilson said they also have a Young Eagles Program where they work with kids from eight to 17-years-old to show them what flying is all about.

The group meets out at the Warner Robins Airfield located at 115 Air Park Drive.

