It's the last week of early voting, and voters continue to turnout in record numbers across the state. What could this mean for November 3?

MACON, Ga. — In the 2016 general election, the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections says about 30,000 people showed up to vote on Election Day.

Board chairman Mike Kaplan says they're expecting close to that number this year, with more than 100,000 registered voters.

"We had 86,000 people vote total. I'm gonna guess we'll probably end up with 30, 35,000 people that day," says Kaplan.

Kaplan says the new voting machines take a minute or two longer for people to cast their votes, but with extensive training for workers and 31 polling locations, he doesn't expect problems.

"I think a lot of people are waiting for that day to vote and they anticipate waiting in line and we're just gonna make it as pleasant and easy as possible for them to wait," he says.

13WMAZ political analyst and former editor for the Macon Telegraph Charles Richardson says he also expects the turnout to be similar to 2016.

"We have a habit, in particularly Bibb County, of only coming out for the presidential elections. The lines that I've seen so far at the Board of Election and the other two polling places are encouraging just for the turnout," says Richardson.

Richardson says the trend in previous general elections is Democrats vote early and in person.

"In years past, in election past, mainly Republicans voted absentee and they also have a history of coming out on Election Day, but COVID has sort of flipped the switch on all of that," he says.

He says historic absentee ballot and early voting numbers coupled with a pandemic, the normal trends could change.

"In the era of COVID, all bets are off. We don't really know why people are early voting and such, whether it's to escape the long lines or they're afraid to come out on Election Day," Richardson says.

As we mentioned, there will be 31 polling locations on Election Day in Bibb County, one less than four years ago.

There will be 16 in Houston County.

Early voting ends this Friday and the final day to request your absentee ballot is October 30.