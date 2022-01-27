'Everything I make with love': Couple brings taste of Brazil to Macon

Mr. Pingo's House opened on Jan. 4.

MACON, Ga. — A new restaurant opened earlier this month in Macon, and the husband and wife duo who own it are bringing all kinds of new flavors to the table.

Leandro and Jessica Lacerda got married three years ago. Leandro was an electrical and mechanical engineer in Brazil for 30 years, but cooking has always been his passion.

"Food for me is my life," he said. "It's good for me."

Jessica was in the roofing industry for about 15 years, but is now putting her managing skills to the test. She also painted the mural located on the far wall of the building.

"We were both looking for a change," she explained.

The recipes are original and Brazil-inspired. They sell seven different flavors of pingos (coxinha) and even named the restaurant after the tasty street food, which is kind of like a croquette -- think meat and cheese surrounded by dough then deep-fried.

Leandro and Jessica wanted to bring something new to the area.

"Not just the same foods, the chicken, fries, tacos... no, no we have something great," said Leandro.

"We're just trying to fill the gap and bring Macon some delicious goods," said Jessica.

Leandro's goal is to make sure people are happy with what they order.

"People happy with my food makes me happy," he said. "Everything I make with love."

So far, Jessica says business has been great.

"We're finally getting into the groove of things," she said. "We're really thankful for everyone in Macon coming out to give us a try."

Every day there are specials; like shepherd's pie or stuffed meatloaf.