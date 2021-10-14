'Extraordinary young man': UGA senior from Perry dies of COVID-19 complications

Shawn Kuhn was a big Georgia Bulldogs fan and looked forward to going to every home game.

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia student and Perry native died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19.

According to his obituary, Shawn Kuhn, a senior majoring in exercise and sports science, passed away after battling COVID-19-based pneumonia for about six weeks.

His sister Sharla Brook Kuhn says he was fully vaccinated, according to The Red and Black.

The 21-year-old was a 2018 Honor Graduate of Perry High School, where he was involved as a thespian in the Theater of Performing Arts.

He played soccer for the Panthers and received the Coach’s Award one year, and enjoyed running with the cross-country team. He was chosen to receive an award for his teamwork, kindness, and friendship to others, according to the obituary.

Kuhn worked as a certified personal trainer at the Ramsey Student Center on campus and at Chick-Fil-A in Athens, where he started out as a server and soon advanced to a team leader.

According to a Facebook post by the Chick-fil-A in Athens, Kuhn will be greatly missed.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our team leader Shawn. He was an extraordinary young man and a beloved team leader at our store. We are honored and thankful to have all known and worked with Shawn. We grieve and celebrate his life at this time. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and community. We love you Shawn!"

According to his obituary, Kuhn took many beach trips with friends and spent time hiking and camping through the years. He had become a competitive fisherman and fished in several tournaments with his dad.

He was a member of Cross Point Baptist Church in Perry. Visitation will be held Friday from 4-6 p.m. His funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.

The family is requesting memorial contributions to the Shawn Kuhn Memorial Scholarship Fund. Any contributions can be sent to Perry High School at 1307 North Ave.