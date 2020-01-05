MACON, Ga. — An F-15 flyover in Central Georgia to salute healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers is scheduled for next week.

According to a news release from Robins AFB, the 339th Flight Test Squadron and 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron will conduct the flyover on May 5 at 2 p.m.

The F-15 will travel over Macon (Coliseum Medical Centers and The Medical Center), Perry (Perry Hospital) and Warner Robins (Houston Medical Center).

“The program’s purpose is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the release says. “The flyovers are a way for the U.S. Air Force to show appreciation to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

People living in those areas will be able to see the flyover, but are asked to refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals or gathering in large groups to see it.

