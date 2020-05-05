MACON, Ga. — If you heard a sonic boom, you're not alone...

People across Central Georgia were treated to an F-15 Eagle flyover on Tuesday afternoon.

The flyover, which was to salute healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers, was conducted by the 339th Flight Test Squadron and 561st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

It departed Robins AFB at 2 p.m. before flying over Macon (Coliseum Medical Centers and The Medical Center), Perry (Perry Hospital), Warner Robins (Houston Medical Center) and Dublin (Carl Vinson VA in Dublin and Fairview Park Hospital.

“The program’s purpose is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” said a news release. “The flyovers are a way for the U.S. Air Force to show appreciation to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Christopher Swars, a registered nurse at Coliseum Medical Centers and a former marine, told 13WMAZ he feels honored that healthcare workers are getting recognized.

"There is nothing, no other symbol, that I can think of other than something like a flyover that can get everybody -- show the workers that we're appreciated," he said.

Swars also wants to thank the community for all of their support during the pandemic.

If you were outside and took a photo or video of the flyover, TEXT it to our newsroom at 478-752-1309. Be sure to include your name!

Here's a look at the flight plan:

RELATED HEADLINES

'It's very, very awesome:' Houston County deputy takes Hometown Hero flight on Robins Air Force Base

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta in salute to first responders