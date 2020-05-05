ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — You may have heard a sonic boom and seen an F-15 flying over Perry, Macon, Dublin and Warner Robins on Tuesday.

That flyover was all about honoring healthcare workers.

At 1:30 p.m., Colonel Maureen Farrell, commander of the 78th Medical Group, was suited up and buckled into the F-15 at Robins Air Force Base.

"It's gonna be fun and hopefully people will be able to see us as we fly over and recognize them," Farrell said.

Forsyth native Lieutenant Colonel Matt Griffin was in the cockpit as the two prepared for takeoff.

"All the folks working the hospitals, our emergency responders, they are on the front lines of this COVID-19 pandemic and they are ensuring the health and safety of our 23,000 employees on this base," Farrell said.

First, they flew over Macon at 2:05 p.m. to salute workers at Navicent and Coliseum Medical Centers.

Next stop was the Perry Hospital, then Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.

Finally, the F-15 soared over the Dublin Carl Vinson VA and Fairview Park Hospital.

Farrell said the least they could do is treat everyone to a show.

"It's just a small token of our appreciation for all the work that they are doing protecting us and ensuring our health and safety," Farrell said.

Robins says the flyover also demonstrates the U.S. Air Force's continued readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

