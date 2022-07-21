FAA investigating plane crash at the Perry Airport on Wednesday

There were no major injuries reported in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Ga. — A plane crashed on Wednesday afternoon at the Perry Airport, according to a release from the Perry Police Department.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at 275 Myrtle Field Road. The Columbia 350 was down on the runway when first responders arrived. The plane sustained significant damage but no major injuries were reported.

Timothy Antaya, the pilot, said while the plane was landing, the front landing gear collapsed causing the crash.

Antaya was checked out at the scene by Houston EMS. The passenger Shrad Amrit of Perry, was not injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.