MACON, Ga. — A Washington County mother says fear turned into relief when she received $100,000 and an apology after she was arrested for a Facebook post.

"I was scared. I was intimidated. Shock," is what Anne King said she felt.

It all started when the overwhelmed mother posted on Facebook in January 2015 asking her ex-husband, Corey King, to pick up medicine for their sick child.

"Everybody in my house had the flu and he refused," said King.

Days later King says she was at the courthouse when Deputy Trey Burgamy arrested her for criminal defamation. She spent about four hours in jail and spent $1,000 on bond.

"It was a hard day, you know, being taken to jail for what I said on Facebook," said King.

The charge was later dropped. A state court judge said, "There was no basis for Ms. King's arrest," and added, "I don't even know why we're here," according to the lawsuit.

A few months later, King filed a federal lawsuit against her ex-husband and Burgamy.

"I didn't want to give up and let the same people that arrested me feel like they got off on what they did. I was not going to back down. I don't care if it took me five more years. I wouldn't have gave up on it," said King.

Last week, Corey, Burgamy, and King agreed to settle and drop the case leaving her with $100,000 and an apology letter.

"We apologize for the pain caused and time wasted, including Ms. King being charged and arrested with respect to what was really a person dispute," the letter said.

King says the apology means more than the money and she is ready to move on.

"Very happy, like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I'm ready to move forward and put everything behind me," said King.

Earlier Thursday, we spoke to Washington County Interim Sheriff Mark McGraw who took over the job this summer after Thomas Smith died. He said Corey and Burgamy still work there.

Sheriff McGraw declined to comment further on the case.

RELATED: Washington County woman gets $100K and an apology after being arrested for Facebook post

RELATED: Judge says Washington Co. woman's lawsuit over Facebook arrest can go forward

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.