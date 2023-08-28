'Anyone can walk into our classroom': UNC system faculty member is fearful after shooting

UNC police confirm one faculty member is dead after Monday's shooting on campus at UNC-Chapel Hill.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “Hearing that a faculty member was killed, is really heartbreaking for me as a faculty member,” said Charity Watkins, Ph.D., NCCU faculty.

There aren't many details about the faculty member killed during a shooting on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus on Monday. There aren't many details on the suspect either, other than he is in custody.

The shooting just after 1 p.m. in Caudill Labs is under investigation. The FBI is now involved. As we all wait for more details on what happened and why, the death of a faculty member is impacting faculty all over the state.

Charity Watkins, Ph.D., describes herself as a Triple Tarheel. She did her undergraduate studies at UNC-Chapel Hill and got her Masters there and her Doctorate as well. She is a product of the UNC System and a faculty member in the system as well.



“Anyone can walk into our classroom, including a student who may be upset about grades or whatever. I'm still waiting for the details of what happened, but it does give me a very big sense of fear about this as a faculty member,” said Watkins.

She is hoping people will be thinking of the students, the faculty, and the community as a whole. The shooting not only locked down the UNC-Chapel Hill campus but also the community around the campus as well as many public K-12 schools in the Carboro-Chapel Hill School district. Monday was the first day of school for many students in the district.