Since 2015, the Historic Macon Foundation has worked preserve historic buildings in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday, the Historic Macon Foundation released their 2020 Fading Five list.

The goal is to partner with owners of historic buildings and homes in hopes of saving them, which essentially means saving the history of Macon.

Ethiel Garlington, Executive director of Historic Macon, says the Fading Five was created after the community lost the Tremont Temple Baptist Church and the Douglass House.

"Saving these historic buildings is just vital to the long-term success of our community. Macon has an incredible collection of architectural buildings," Garlington said.

Gerri Marion-McCord, executive director of the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women's Center, works out of Ms.Mosley's home, which was on the Fading Five list in 2017.

Ms. Mosley was a black nurse and civil rights activist.

Her home has been there since 1917 and is now a women's center dedicated to helping people in subjects she was passionate about, including education and health.

McCord says making the list led to the home's preservation and she is glad Ms. Mosley's legacy can live on.

"They're very inclusive in making sure all areas and all people in the Macon-middle Georgia area know the importance and significance of historic preservation. That's who we are. That's how we continue to tell our stories," McCord said.

She says Ms. Mosley lived in the home for 58 years and she wanted to make sure that the community would benefit from her home and legacy long after she passed away.

She says the Historic Macon Foundation is helping to make that possible.

"She left her home to be a complete resource. She wanted it to be a place where we could provide services and resources and education to empower families, and enhance life skills, and that's what we're trying to do here," she added.

McCord asks that the community continues to support and help preserve the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women's Center and to stop by and see them.

"For our organization, it's important to make sure those buildings are preserved and their stories are preserved." Garlington said.

Garlington also says that anyone in the community can get involved in the Fading Five and helping preserve these buildings.