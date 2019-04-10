MACON, Ga. — Thousands of people will flock to the Georgia National Fair for its 30th year. Keeping up with children excited by rides and the fun at the fair can sometimes be quite the task in those large crowds.

Sabrina Burse was in the crowd opening night to explore what safety tips families should keep in mind.

Thursday afternoon, families filled the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Some people rushed to the rides, while others gobbled up fair food like roasted corn and turkey legs.

Before all the fun, however, the fair staff put safety first. They provided what's called, "Ident-A-Kid" wristbands for parents like Brittany Amerson to put on their small children. It has the parent's phone number on it in case the kids get lost.

"It just makes me feel safe because at least I know there is other people looking out for my child, you know, not just me and my family members that are here with us," said Amerson.

Fair spokesperson Keaton Walker says if a child runs off during the festivities, parents should go to the clock tower for help.

Security also made their rounds on the fairgrounds to make sure everything was in order.

Law enforcement suggests taking a picture of your child before you enter a large event like a concert or fair in case they get lost or separated from you.

"We have a big family and we all just like to come out and have a good time," said Amerson.

She says the extra level of security gives her family peace of mind so they can focus on what's important.

"Just being at the fair, it's family time. It's perfect for the kids. It brings us all together," said Amerson.

Walker says last year the fair saw almost 500,000 people.

RELATED: LIST | Fall events in Central Georgia

RELATED: Ways to save money at this year's Georgia National Fair

RELATED: 5 new things coming to the 2019 Georgia National Fair

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.