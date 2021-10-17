Fair lovers respond to last day at the Georgia National Fair

At the fairgrounds, vendors and fairgoers alike said that they missed the fair last year and were itching to get back out and enjoy the festivities.

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday marks the last day of the Georgia National Fair.

At the fairgrounds, vendors and fairgoers alike said that they missed the fair last year and were itching to get back out and enjoy the festivities.

Fairgoer Jennifer English says boredom struck her without the fair last year.

"It was just like what do we do? Because in Hawkinsville there's not really much to do so we look forward to the fair here in Perry. To be able to get out of the house and get out of that little small town. Which I love it, but it's small,” English said.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the fair last year but English says it has bounced back and it's better than ever.

“They're not as nervous as you would think they would be after the year of the pandemic. So, I think it is great. They are happy to be back out in the open sunshine. I think they've got more enthusiasm this year than they did last year and the previous year before that,” she said.

Vendor Ravon Bear says its nice for there to be a sense of normalcy again.

"This has been a great show this year. The people are happy, we have had great feedback from them. All of our showmen, they are happy to be here. We've been blessed, we've been blessed,” he said.

Kalah Williams says for the most part the fair this year is pretty much the same as it has always been.

"It was definitely a lot more stations. Game stations and stuff like that, I can tell it was a lot more people as well. I guess because of the whole COVID scare everybody really doesn't want to come out like that,” she said.

Overall, fairgoers this year said they are already looking forward to next year.