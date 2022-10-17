'I'm like a kid at Disney:' Fairgoers enjoy last day of the Georgia National Fair

Some say they had so much fun they will be back next year.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — Sunday was the last day of the Georgia National Fair and visitors have seen it all.

Fairgoers like Stephanie and Kelcey Davis just can't get enough of what's at the fair.

"This year was our first year seeing the lamas. The last year we came we were able to see a baby calf born." Davis said.

The Davis family says it's a tradition for them to attend the Georgia National Fair, and they can't wait to continue the tradition with their new born grandchild.

"It would be so exciting to have the grandbaby here to witness those events." she said.

The Davis' aren't the only ones who got a last minute kick out of all the fun and festivities.

Will Wilds came out with his big family to enjoy some rides and talk to a walking tree.

"They've got the little rides and bravery rides. Just always something fun to do." Wilds said.

Sandra Godwin says she and her family wouldn't miss it for the world.

"It's a friendly place for your family. A lot of food and the rides are great, it is fantastic. I love it here, I really do! I'm like a kid at Disney World, but at the fair." Godwin said.

If you missed out on the fun, you'll just have to see it all next year!