Fairview Park Hospital sharing their best tips for National Breastfeeding Month

They're hoping more moms realize that every journey is different, and that's okay.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Working and breastfeeding can be hard. If anyone would know, it's Fairview Park Hospital labor and delivery nurse Kristina Fulcher.

"It can definitely be hard depending on how busy we are back there," she said.

She had her baby in January and said coming back to work was a lot easier as a breastfeeding mom thanks to the support at work from people like lactation consultant Kandy Riner.

Riner's been a registered nurse for 39 years and became a certified lactation coordinator seven years ago. She's seen a lot over the years.

"The crazy thing is, I'm seeing some babies that I saw born are becoming mothers now themselves," Riner said.

Riner said her passion has always been helping mothers breastfeed. That's why her team at Fairview Park Hospital have put out breastfeeding tips and tricks this month on their Facebook page.

It's part of a push to help parents during National Breastfeeding Month. The first week of August is also Worldwide Breastfeeding Week. This year's theme focuses on making a difference for working parents.

Riner hopes her years of knowledge will help mothers with their questions and the struggles that come up on the journey of feeding their babies.

"We've seen more and more mothers that are starting the journey of breastfeeding, and there's so many journey's that they can do," Riner said.

Every mother is unique, so not every mother can feed their baby the same way, she said. At the end of the day, there's nothing wrong with anybody's choice, she said.

"And there's so many journeys that they can do. That's the misconception that people think you either breastfeed or you don't," Riner said. "We know now that there's many journeys that you can take. Some mothers want to exclusively breastfeed. Some mothers want to exclusively pump. Some mothers want to pump and breastfeed."

Fulcher tries to pump every three to four hours, but she still needs help feeding her daughter.

"I do not make enough for her, so there is donor milk out there, and I've been able to have the donor milk to make sure I still have enough supply for her while I'm back at work too," Fulcher said.

Fulcher uses a lactation room at her job to feed her baby, and Riner said all workplaces must accommodate working mothers who chose to breastfeed, according to Georgia law.

She encourages anyone who doesn't feel supported to breastfeed at work to have a conversation with their employer.

"Explain to your boss that when you breastfeed your babies, they're less likely to be sick. They're less likely to have ear infections, they're less likely to have stomach flu's or those stomach viruses. So this would help you be at work, because your child is sick less often," Riner said.

Additionally, she said breastfeeding has health benefits for the mom too.

"It's a win-win situation for everybody," she said.

To learn more tips and tricks from Riner and her team, visit their Facebook page link here.

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.