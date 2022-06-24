Faith leaders weigh in on SCOTUS abortion ruling

The landmark Supreme Court ruling has some faith leaders overjoyed and others worried.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Many of the disagreements about abortion center on faith, and some religious leaders are glad the Supreme Court ruled in favor of returning the decision of abortion to the states.

Bart Barber, the newly elected president of the Southern Baptist Convention, spoke to 13WMAZ via Zoom.

"Southern Baptists are really rejoicing about the ruling that came out today from the supreme court. This is something we worked toward and prayed for for a long long time. And so we're just thankful for for the protection that's going to be coming to babies who are being welcomed into this world," Barber said.

Barber says the Convention will now focus its efforts nationwide on encouraging lawmakers at the state level to outlaw abortion. The Convention's official position on abortion is that it should be illegal unless the mother's life is in danger, according to Barber.

Not all faith leaders are in favor of the Court's ruling. Others are worried about the implications on women's health.

Elizabeth Bahar, Rabbi at Temple Beth Israel in Macon, is concerned about what the ruling could mean for women.

"So this is a decision which should take place between a woman and her physician in a private room only. And this court case and this decision appears to make that conversation more challenging," Bahar Says.

She goes on to say that there's acceptance on the issue of abortion in Judaism, but there's room for debate on when an abortion is necessary.

"Judaism is not monolithic in its statement. We're not a dogmatic faith... Understand that even when abortion is permittable, there's such a value of human life in the faith as well. It's understanding that we are all created in the divine image is very much present. It's a complicated, it's a gray zone conversation."