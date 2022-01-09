x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fake bills being circulated in Jones County

The Sheriff's Office says to beware of them, and check your cash closely when making transactions.

More Videos

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to citizens of Jones County, telling them to check their cash and beware of fake bills.

The post said that several fake $100 dollar bills have been going around in the county.

Sheriff Reece says that if you encounter them, don't accept them or try to use them.

If you find one of the bills, or have any information about them, you should contact the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489 immediately.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING:

RELATED: Bibb deputies looking for missing woman with 'mental health issues'

RELATED: Man killed in hit-and-run on Martin Luther King Boulevard identified

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out