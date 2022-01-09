Fake bills being circulated in Jones County

The Sheriff's Office says to beware of them, and check your cash closely when making transactions.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to citizens of Jones County, telling them to check their cash and beware of fake bills.

The post said that several fake $100 dollar bills have been going around in the county.

Sheriff Reece says that if you encounter them, don't accept them or try to use them.

If you find one of the bills, or have any information about them, you should contact the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489 immediately.