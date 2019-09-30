It may not feel like fall outside, but you can still partake in fall events happening around Central Georgia.

Lane Southern Orchards Corn Maze: October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

Lane Southern Orchards will open their six-acre Corn Maze starting Wednesday at 50 Lane Road in Fort Valley. There will also be a hay ride. Click here for more info on prices and times.

30th annual Georgia National Fair: October 3-13

The fair is celebrating 30 years starting Thursday. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., except on opening day, where gates will open at 3 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry. Click here for prices.

October First Friday in Macon: October 4

Enjoy food deals, live music, art, and more in downtown Macon on Friday. Click here for more details on events different stores are hosting.

Lake Joy Trails of Terror: October 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, 31

From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. every weekend in October, the Lake Joy Trails of Terror will be hosting their annual haunted trail at 428 Lake Joy Road in Kathleen. Click here to buy tickets.

9th annual Fall Festival at Lane Southern Orchards: October 19

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids and families can enjoy a play zone, obstacle course, corn maze, a costume contest, and arts and crafts vendors. Admission is free, but there are fees for the rides, corn maze, and play zone. It's also Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and all first responders will get free admission to the corn maze with an ID. Click here for more information.

Truck or Treat in Byron: October 19

Critical Care for Animal Angels in Byron is hosting a their annual fundraiser at North Peach Park off West White Road in Byron. Games, food, and music start at 4 p.m., and trick or treating starts at 7 p.m. It's $1 per child.

High Falls Spookfest at High Falls State Park: October 26

From 6 to 9 p.m., there will be a family-friendly haunted trail, s'mores, a maze, face painting, and more at 76 High Falls Park Drive in Jackson. It's $5 per kid, and you must reserve a spot. Click here for more information.

Georgia Military College (Warner Robins) 2019 Fall Festival: October 26

The festival will be held at 801 Duke Avenue in Warner Robins, and admission is free. You can enjoy trunk or treat, games, costume contests, and live music.

Not-So-Spooky Halloween at the Rock Ranch: October 26

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., there will be costume contests for people and pups, and you'll get to enjoy all the Rock Ranch has to offer. The ranch is located at 5020 Highway 36 in the Rock, Georgia. Click here for more information. Click here to get tickets.

Sweets and Treats on Downtown Streets: October 31

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Perry, kids and families can enjoy trick-or-treating with downtown businesses. Click here for more information.

Nightmare on Main Street in Byron: October 31

There will be trick or treating and a costume contest starting at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in Byron.

Did we miss an event? Email news@13wmaz.com or visit our Facebook page.

