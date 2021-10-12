Looking for something to do? Here are some fall and Halloween events in Central Georgia

This year there are many in-person ways you can enjoy the fall season with your friends and family

MACON, Ga. — Fall is here in Central Georgia and there is something for everyone to enjoy.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Halloween Cook Off and Swinging Contest

When: Oct. 29 8 p.m.

Where: Jones Drive

"A Night in the Ville” is presenting a community cook off! For cooking and swinging you must register online. The price is $15.

BIBB COUNTY

Halloween Classic Game

Where: Luther Williams Field

When: Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

The Macon Bacon will compete with the Macon Eggs in a Halloween Classic game at Luther Williams Field. You must purchase tickets online or call the ticket office at (478) 803-1795. Both teams will wear Halloween costumes the entire competition. There will also be a trunk-or-treat, candy, pumpkin smashing, costume contests, and Halloween-themed entertainment and music. Price: $10-15.

Fall Festival Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 29 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Central City Park at 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive

Hosted by the Macon-Bibb County Recreation Department & the Melanated Community Stimulation Project Inc., this fall festival will have candy, local mascots and a movie! It's also free!

BLECKLEY COUNTY

Fall Frenzy on the Farm

Where: 952 Empire Chester Highway

When: Friday to Sunday through October 31

Hosted by Greene Acres Farm, the fall frenzy will have a pumpkin patch, millet maze, hay bale maze, corn bin, tractor rides, face painting, obstacle course, farm animal encounters, games, and concessions too. On Fridays, there is an outdoor theater with a fire pit and s’mores with a different movie each week. Price: $8, ages two and under are free.

PEACH COUNTY

Smoke in the Valley Fall Festival

When: Oct 23

BBQ competition, steak cookoff, food and craft vendors, live entertainment and a car show.



Happy Halloween Movie Night Trunk-N-Treat

When: Oct. 30 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: North Peach Park at 497 W White Road

Costumes, trunk decorating contests and lots of candy. There will also be a spooky movie and concessions. You need to book tickets online.

Lane Southern Orchards

When: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday to Friday noon to 6 p.m. throughout October

Where: 50 Lane Road

At Lanes Southern Orchards there are multiple events throughout October including: corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin painting classes and costume contests. The $12 dollar fee at the Fall Farm Festival gets kids unlimited access to the kids play zone, bouncy houses, and large slides. There are also opportunities for teachers to book educational field trips. Price is $8 to $15.

WILCOX COUNT

Fall Festival