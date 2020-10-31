Macon church holds drive-through fall festival, encourages people to vote

MACON, Ga. — The Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church held a drive-through fall festival in Macon on Saturday.
It was free and there were stations where festival goers were able to grab treats.
People were also encouraged to go vote.
Event Organizer Syemeiko Johnson says they have nothing but love for the people in the community.
"To let them know that we are here in the community for them. You know, we want them to come and experience what God has for them, but we also want them to know that if you need something the church is here for them," she said.
Breast cancer survivors were also recognized at the event.