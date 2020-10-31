x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Macon church holds drive-through fall festival, encourages people to vote

The church also recognized breast cancer survivors at the event.

MACON, Ga. — The Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church held a drive-through fall festival in Macon on Saturday.

It was free and there were stations where festival goers were able to grab treats.

People were also encouraged to go vote.

Event Organizer Syemeiko Johnson says they have nothing but love for the people in the community.

"To let them know that we are here in the community for them. You know, we want them to come and experience what God has for them, but we also want them to know that if you need something the church is here for them," she said.

Breast cancer survivors were also recognized at the event.

    

Related Articles